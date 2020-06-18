Jason Benetti and Steve Stone crack the top 10 for Baseball Announcers

The Athletic recently conducted a poll among their readers to see where each hometown MLB announcing crews ranked across the country. Confirming what White Sox fans already knew, Jason Benetti and Steve Stone cracked the Top 10 and came in 8th out of all teams. Imagine if we had Hawk to throw in there with these two. That trio would shoot to the top, right?

Things that were taken into consideration and ranked on a scale of 1-5 for the poll were: Play-by-play, color analyst, field reporting, pregame, postgame, and technical quality.

Take the recognition for what it’s worth, but White Sox management has to be patting themselves on the back after hearing this news. If you remember, Steve Stone was recently a “free agent” after last season ended, but the White Sox re-signed him back in January to keep the fan-favorite duo together.

The Sox signed a minor free agent just now. He won’t help the pennant chase and he can’t hit or even pitch anymore. It makes me very happy to announce that Jason has a partner for multiple years and our twitter war can continue unabated. I’m aboard for the great years ahead — Steve Stone (@stevestone) January 6, 2020

Everyone also knows how well rounded Jason Benetti is with his ability to work in college sports with ESPN in the off-season. He’s quickly becoming one of the best in the biz. So again, it’s not a surprise to see these guys among the top of the list.

The teams that ended up polling ahead of the Sox were:

New York Mets San Francisco Giants San Diego Padres Los Angeles Dodgers Houston Astros Milwaukee Brewers

Maybe next year the duo can crack the Top 5.

…

No I didn’t forget #7… it was the Cubs duo, dammit… Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies beat them out by one spot. The Crosstown Cup the last 3 years and now this???

Anyway, hopefully the city of Chicago gets both their teams on the field soon enough because we desperately need baseball, and hopefully there’s enough of a season to squeeze in the Crosstown series. Fingers crossed.