Chicago Cubs reach deal with first-round pick Ed Howard

We have no idea when a MLB season will start as the players and owners have yet to come to an agreement. After another denial by the players on the owners latest deal, it might have to come down to Rob Manfred to step and make things right.

As we wait for that, the Chicago Cubs made some news with one of their newest prospects. The Bigs out of Chicago reported on Sunday that the franchise was close to a deal with shortstop and first-round pick Ed Howard on a full slot value of $3.75M. On Monday, that report was confirmed:

The 18-year-old Howard is a Chicago native who played on the Jackie Robinson West Little League team that reached the World Series a few years back. He was selected by his hometown team as the top prep shortstop in the 2020 MLB Draft and now will have the chance to play in his hometown professionally.

The Cubs are also close to signing fifth-round pick Koen Moreno leaving just Burl Carraway, Jordan Nwogu, and Luke Little all unsigned at the moment.





