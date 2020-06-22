Chicago’s Phase 4 includes 20 percent capacity at sporting events

The state of Illinois will move into Phase 4 of their new reopening plan as COVID-19 numbers continue to decline in the state. With those numbers being down, it’s lead Gov. J.B. Pritzker to approve the next step in the “Restore Illinois” reopening plan and move to that Phase 4 beginning Friday.

Among what is allowed on the list in Phase 4 is a big update to sporting events.

Under those Phase 4 guidelines, sports venues are allowed to have 20 percent occupancy. But that doesn’t include Chicago right away, instead they will have to wait a bit more. Mayor Lori Lightfoot discussed Chicago moving to Phase 4 and sporting venues opening:

“My expectation in the short term is that they will reopen without fans in the stands. My hope is that we can get to a place where we can see some fans in the seats in stadiums and other venues,” she said. “Because of where we are in the arc of the virus, industries that require very large gatherings, such as spectator sports and conventions, will remain closed at this time.”

Even without Chicago moving to that 20% capacity right away like the rest of the state, this is still good news moving forward for the hopes of pro sports returning to the state.

Other openings for Phase 4 in Illinois include:

Indoor seating at restaurants at 25% capacity at up to 50

Outdoor events limited to 100

Museums and zoos

Health care facilities

Movie theaters

Performance venues

Summer camps

Last week, Chicago Bears president Ted Phillips says he and the league remain hopeful that there will be fans in attendance at Soldier Field this year. This is a step forward in that notion.





