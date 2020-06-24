Chicago Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa elected into Hockey Hall of Fame

Marian Hossa has officially received the call to the Hall.

The former Chicago Blackhawks winger was elected into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Wednesday afternoon in just his first attempt on the ballot. Hossa spent 8 seasons in Chicago and played a total of 17 in his career in the NHL. After being drafted by Ottawa, Hossa went on to play for the Atlanta Thrashers, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings before his final stop in Chicago.

In Chicago, Hossa helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cups, winning it all in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Welcome to the Hockey Hall of Fame, Marian Hossa. #HHOF2020 | #HHOF pic.twitter.com/E1QZ4lTK4V — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) June 24, 2020

Playing in 1,309 career games, the five-time All Star tallied 1,134 points on 525 goals and 609 assists. He appeared to be the missing piece for the Blackhawks, joining them in the Summer of 2009 before they won it all. Hossa is considered one of the best two-way players of his era and will be inducted this November.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 13-15 but that is tentative due to the COVID-19 pandemic.





