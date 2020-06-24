WR Ted Ginn Jr. makes his prediction for who will win Chicago Bears QB battle

The Chicago Bears quarterback competition hasn’t started yet as the players have yet to hit the field, but this battle between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles has been the talk of the offseason for the organization so far.

The two are battling it out to be the Week 1 starter in Detroit and for both of them a lot is on the line. Trubisky didn’t get his fifth-year option picked up and is playing for his future in the Windy City. Foles is playing to be a consistent starter and be the guy here for at least a few more seasons.

Throughout the past few months multiple people have offered their insight on the battle including some players on the team. But on Wednesday, a new acquisition to the offense offered up his prediction.

Wide receiver Ted Ginn joined Good Morning Football on the NFL Network and was asked about the QB competition. He answered and revealed who he thinks is going to win the battle:

“Right now I believe that Trubisky is going to be our starter, you know, and we’re going to fight as much as we can for him …,”

.@TedGinnJr_19 joined #GMFB to talk about his first season with the @ChicagoBears, the QB competition, and HC Matt Nagy. **PLUS We play a game of Name that QB. Which QB would Ted want to sing a karaoke duet with? He tells us ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M9NAjqON6K — GMFB (@gmfb) June 24, 2020

Trubisky has been leading workouts at local high schools in the North Shore area with several teammates attending. However, it’s unknown if Ginn has attending any of those workouts just yet.

While Trubisky may be familiar with weapons on the offense, don't count Foles out just yet. One thing we do know is that it's going to be a fun battle to watch this offseason.






