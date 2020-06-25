Crane Kenney expects Wrigley Field rooftops to open for MLB season

While Major League Baseball is going to give it a go with their 60-game plan that begins in Late July, one of the big questions remaining is whether or not fans will be in the stands for games.

In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzer says that stadiums and venues will be able to hold 20 percent capacity but the city of Chicago is not ready to move to that part of the phase just yet. Instead, it will be a a few weeks before that happens but it should be in time for the start of the 2020 MLB season.

So where do the teams stand?

Chicago Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney appeared on 670 The Score Thursday morning and talked about a variety of topics regarding the restart. One of those topics was fans in the stands for the season and Kenney believes that at least rooftops will be open for games:

“Even now with the mayor’s phasing of the city’s reopening, we would be allowed to open the rooftops,” Kenney said. “And I’ve been optimistic on this one for a while,” he said on The Score. “We’re fortunate to have some of the best medical professionals in our city helping us — both from Advocate and Northwestern — and I’ll give credit to the city and the city’s health department as well. And there was always a path to bring fans back into Wrigley, obviously a much smaller group that would normally attend games.”

It sure as heck sounds like the Cubs will have some fans in the stands at some point during the 2020 season. My best guess is it comes at the end of August or in September if Illinois continues to trend down in COVID-19 metrics.





