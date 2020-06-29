Chicago Cubs 39-player roster for Summer Camp at Wrigley Field

With MLB allowing teams to host their “Summer Camp” beginning later this week, we are starting to see the rosters trickle out for who has made the initial cut.

On Sunday, the Chicago Cubs were one of the teams to release their roster as they named 39 players to the Summer Camp roster and an additional 11 to the South Bend roster. Check out both lists below:

The Cubs elected to go with 20 pitchers plus two that are not on the 40-man as well as two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders. In addition to that, two catchers, one infielder and one outfielder from the 40-man was not named to the roster.

Prospects Adbert Alzolay, Miguel Amaya and Brennen Davis were named to the South Bend roster. The Cubs will have to trim this roster from 39 to the 30-man before the regular season, but it’s likely we will see a lot of the players from the South Bend roster called up at some point this upcoming season.

As for the 60-man roster, things can be a little complicating. Once a player is named to it, he’s on it unless he has a serious injury, gets COVID-19 or could be traded and/or released.





