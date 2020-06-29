Chicago White Sox announce 44-player initial roster for 2020 season

MLB has announced their plan to return as owners and the MLB Player’s Association have come to an agreement on a 60-game season, meaning we are finally getting baseball.

Teams will start a shortened version of Spring Training called “Summer Camp” in early July before opening weekend on the 24th. With the league setting to go very soon, teams are starting to release their 60-man roster, players that are eligible to play this season or be traded.

On Monday, the Chicago White Sox were one of the teams to release a roster, naming 44 players to the list. Check out their roster below via Adam Hoge:

#WhiteSox announce an initial 44-man roster. Taxi squad still to come. pic.twitter.com/kGP0489bXS — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) June 29, 2020

The 44 players listed will report to Summer Camp on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field and 30 of the players listed will be on the Opening Day roster. The taxi squad will be announced at a later date and will be placed in an alternative camp location for the team.





