Jayson Heyward donates $100K to University of Chicago

While MLB has their plan set for a return in 2020 and teams beginning Summer Camp this week, Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is making headlines for his latest contribution.

Heyward is donating $100,000 to University of Chicago Medicine through his Heyward Family Fund.The donation is help reduce hardships experienced by healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic and increase contact tracing efforts on the South Side.

The UC Medicine’s Healthcare Heroes Fund will receive $50,000 of the donation while the remaining $50,000 will help contact tracing efforts across the South Side. The Healthcare Heroes Fund helps reduce hardship costs for frontline healthcare workers with temporary housing, transportation and childcare.

Heyward released a statement after the donation, via the Chicago Tribune:

“Through this donation, I want to help ease the personal burdens on our healthcare heroes and support efforts aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19, especially in vulnerable communities hit hard by the virus,” Heyward said in a statement.

This isn’t the first donation Heyward has made for COVID-19 relief efforts. Back in March, Heyward donated $100,000 to MASK Chicago, which collects supplies and food for families affected by COVID-19 and then $100,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Bravo to Heyward for stepping up and making contributions in a time of need.





