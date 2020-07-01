Report: White Sox to take on Cardinals at Field of Dreams

Last year Major League Baseball announced a special game to be played at Iowa’s Field of Dreams this Summer with the Chicago White Sox hosting the New York Yankees on what was going to be an awesome night. But since then, things have changed with the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing the league to put together a 60-game schedule for a late July start.

Even with those 60 games, MLB is still expected to play the game in Iowa but it won’t be with the Yankees. Instead, the White Sox will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the game per Bruce Levine:

Source/ breaking White Sox will play Cardinals in “ field of dreams game” — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) July 1, 2020

The game is still set to take place on August 13th, but the league is monitoring the situation and can make changes as needed, per 670 The Score:

“To date, there has been no change in the status of the event, and we hope to have the option to play,” MLB said Tuesday. “Construction is continuing and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands and temperature checks before arriving to the site. Safeguarding public health is our top priority. We are monitoring ongoing events and plan to remain as flexible as these circumstances demand.”

