Chicago Cubs pitcher Jose Quintana sidelined after thumb injury

There’s something about the Chicago Cubs and odd injuries over the years.

You know the story about Sammy Sosa suffering a back injury while sneezing, or Carlos Zambrano’s pain in his shoulder due to emailing his family too much. Heck, just recently Brandon Morrow suffered an injury putting pants on.

As the organization hosts Summer Camp at Wrigley Field this week in preparation for the upcoming 60-game season, one pitcher won’t be in attendance just yet. The Cubs announced on Thursday that Jose Quintana suffered a left thumb injury, cutting himself while washing dishes at his home in Florida.

Jose Quintana suffered a lacerated left thumb while washing dishes recently. He'll be out at least two weeks. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 2, 2020

The Cubs revealed that Quintana will need stitches on his thumb and can’t throw again for two weeks. MLB is set to hold Opening Day on July 24, 10 days after Quintana can return.

“The procedure identified a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb,” according to the Cubs. Quintana will be shut down from throwing for two weeks, and the team will make a further determination on his timetable for a return at that point.

Going into his third full season with the Cubs and fourth overall, the 31-year-old Quintana was hoping for a rebound year. In 2019, he posted a career-worst 4.68 ERA and really struggled to get anything going. That was coming off a 2018 season in which he posted a 4.03 ERA and a second half in 2017 where he had a 3.74 ERA with the Cubs.

With a shortened season, it may benefit a guy like Quintana as the Cubs won’t have to rely on him much more. But first he has to recover from this thumb injury and get back on track.





