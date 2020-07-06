2020 Chicago White Sox schedule

MLB is set to begin their 60 game season on July 23rd, with two games followed by the remaining teams playing on July 24th. Among those teams playing on July 24th to start the season are the Chicago White Sox as they will host the Minnesota Twins for a three-game series before hitting the road for a eight-game road trip.

On Monday, MLB released their full schedule for all teams as they took the next step in making this condensed season happen. Here is the full White Sox schedule for 2020:

7/24 – Twins 7:10 PM

7/25 – Twins 1:10 PM

7/26 – Twins 1:10 PM

7/27 – @ Indians 6:10 PM

7/28 – @ Indians 6:10 PM

7/29 – @ Indians 5:10 PM

7/30 – OFF

7/31 – @ Royals 7:05 PM

8/1 – @ Royals 6:05 PM

8/2 – @ Royals 1:05 PM

8/3 – @ Brewers 7:10 PM

8/4 – @ Brewers 7:10 PM

8/5 – vs. Brewers 7:10 PM

8/6 – vs. Brewers 7:10 PM

8/7 – Indians 7:10 PM

8/8 – Indians 1:10 PM

8/9 – Indians 1:10 PM

8/10 – @ Tigers 6:10 PM

8/11 – @ Tigers 6:10 PM

8/12 – @ Tigers 12:10 PM

8/13 – Cardinals (Field of Dreams Game) 6:15 PM

8/14 – OFF

8/15 – Cardinals 1:10 PM

8/16 – Cardinals 1:10 PM

8/17 – Tigers 7:10 PM

8/18 – Tigers 7:10 PM

8/19 – Tigers 7:10 PM

8/20 – Tigers 1:10 PM

8/21 – @ Cubs 7:15 PM

8/22 – @ Cubs 7:15 PM

8/23 – @ Cubs 1:20 PM

8/24 – OFF

8/25 – Pirates 7:10 PM

8/26 – Pirates 1:10 PM

8/27 – OFF

8/28 – Royals 7:10 PM

8/29 – Royals 1:10 PM

8/30 – Royals 1:10 PM

8/31 – @ Twins 7:10 PM

9/1 – @ Twins 7:10 PM

9/2 – @ Twins 7:10 PM

9/3 – @ Royals 7:05 PM

9/4 – @ Royals 7:05 PM

9/5 – @ Royals 6:05 PM

9/6 – @ Royals 1:05 PM

9/7 – OFF

9/8 – @ Pirates 6:05 PM

9/9 – @ Pirates 6:05 PM

9/10 – OFF

9/11 – Tigers 7:10 PM

9/12 – Tigers 6:10 PM

9/13 – Tigers 1:10 PM

9/14 – Twins 7:10 PM

9/15 – Twins 7:10 PM

9/16 – Twins 7:10 PM

9/17 – Twins 1:10 PM

9/18 – @ Reds 6:10 PM

9/19 – @ Reds 5:10 PM

9/20 – @ Reds 12:10 PM

9/21 – @ Indians 5:10 PM

9/22 – @ Indians 5:10 PM

9/23 – @ Indians 5:10 PM

9/24 – @ Indians 5:10 PM

9/25 – Cubs 7:10 PM

9/26 – Cubs 6:10 PM

9/27 – Cubs 2:10 PM

As you see above, the White Sox will end their season playing 17-straight days including wrapping up their road schedule in Ohio with three vs the Reds and four vs. the Indians. They return home for a three-game series against the Cubs to close out the regular season.

The White Sox are set to play every team in their division 10 times splitting home and away 7/3 with each team. They will also play the NL Central including a game in Iowa against the St. Louis Cardinals on August 13.

