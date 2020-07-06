Chicago Cubs 2020 schedule

Major League Baseball is expected to release the full schedule for each team’s 60-game slate on Monday afternoon but the leaks are already coming before they can do so.

Earlier on Monday it was reported that the Chicago Cubs would open up the season at home vs. the Milwaukee Brewers for a three-game series with Game 1 airing on ESPN. But hours later, Cubs Insider revealed the full schedule with a leak.

Check out the LEAKED schedule below via Cubs Insider:

7/24 – Brewers

7/25 – Brewers

7/26 – Brewers

7/27 – @ Reds

7/28 – @ Reds

7/29 – @ Reds

7/30 – @ Reds

7/31 – Pirates

8/1 – Pirates

8/2 – Pirates

8/3 – Royals

8/4 – Royals

8/5 – @ Royals

8/6 – @ Royals

8/7 – @ Cardinals

8/8 – @ Cardinals

8/9 – @ Cardinals

8/10 – OFF

8/11 – @ Indians

8/12 – @ Indians

8/13 – Brewers

8/14 – Brewers

8/15 – Brewers

8/16 – Brewers

8/17 – Cardinals

8/18 – Cardinals

8/19 – Cardinals

8/20 – OFF

8/21 – White Sox

8/22 – White Sox

8/23 – White Sox

8/24 – @ Tigers

8/25 – @ Tigers

8/26 – @ Tigers

8/27 – OFF

8/28 – @ Reds

8/29 – @ Reds

8/30 – @ Reds

8/31 – OFF

9/1 – @ Pirates

9/2 – @ Pirates

9/3 – @ Pirates

9/4 – Cardinals

9/5 – Cardinals

9/6 – Cardinals

9/7 – Cardinals

9/8 – Reds

9/9 – Reds

9/10 – Reds

9/11 – @ Brewers

9/12 – @ Brewers

9/13 – @ Brewers

9/14 – OFF

9/15 – Indians

9/16 – Indians

9/17 – OFF

9/18 – Twins

9/19 – Twins

9/20 – Twins

9/21 – @ Pirates

9/22 – @ Pirates

9/23 – @ Pirates

9/24 – @ Pirates

9/25 – @ White Sox

9/26 – @ White Sox

9/27 – @ White Sox

The Cubs will play four series against each NL Central team but it will be split 7/3 in terms of home and away. Chicago will host St. Louis and Milwaukee 7 times each and travel to those cities for 3 games a piece. But they will play 7 in Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

They will also play the AL Central as part of their schedule, with six games against the White Sox, four against the Indians/Royals and three against the Twins and Tigers.

As part of the 60-game schedule, the Cubs will have six days off spread out and will finish the season with 10-straight games in September.





