Report: Cubs to open 2020 season at Wrigley Field vs. Brewers

With Major League Baseball set to return on July 24th with a 60-game schedule, we are this close to baseball returning. On Monday, the league is set to release the schedule for every team but there are already some leaks coming out about opening weekend.

According to Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago, the Chicago Cubs will host the Milwaukee Brewers on July 24th to begin a three-game series at Wrigley Field:

For all the dramatic changes to the 2020 schedule, one thing won’t change: The Cubs still open against the Brewers. Almost four months after the originally scheduled opener, the Cubs and Brewers open their seasons July 24 at Wrigley Field, sources say.

The Cubs will play three series against each NL Central team, plus play two series against each team in the AL Central, splitting home and home meetings.

To end the year, the Cubs will reportedly take on the Chicago White Sox. The full MLB schedule will be released later today.





