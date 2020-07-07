Chicago Cubs report no positive COVID-19 tests

As MLB gets set to play their shortened 60-game season later this month, teams are reporting to Summer camps in their own ballparks to prepare. But some teams have had to cancel practices and have players sit at home due to positive COVID-19 tests from the past week.

However, one team has been very fortuante.

The Chicago Cubs are the only team in MLB to not have a positive COVID-19 test since they returned for Summer Camp. The Cubs did cancel practice on Tuesday as they awaited results from the latest round of testing. According to the team, they all returned negative:

The Cubs received their coronavirus testing results back today from Sunday's round, with all players and coaches testing negative, Jed Hoyer said. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 7, 2020

This is certainly a good sign for the Cubs and baseball as players are taking the right precaution. With the league set to start again on July 23rd, the goal is to lower the positive tests among the teams.

This is especially good news compared to the other leagues set to start as well. NBA players have begun to report to their bubble in Orlando but have had plenty of positive tests. For MLS, they had a team drop out of their restart tournament already and the Chicago Fire’s first game was already postponed.

It will be interesting to see the results of other tests around the league as we continue to prepare for the upcoming season.The Cubs will open up their 2020 campaign at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 24th for a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

For more on the Cubs, check back with ChiCitySports.





