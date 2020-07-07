MLS Restart: Chicago Fire’s first match postponed

The MLS is set to being their Restart Tournament for the 2020 season this week down in Florida but at least one game has been put on hold for now.

The league announced on Tuesday that Wednesday’s matchup between the Fire and Nashville SC has been postponed due to five players on Nashville testing positive for COVID-19. Here is the press release the Fire sent out to media:

Major League Soccer today announced that Chicago Fire FC’s first MLS is Back Group A match on July 8 against Nashville SC has been postponed. Further details regarding when this match will be played will be announced at a later date. Since arriving in Orlando, five Nashville players have had confirmed positive tests for COVID-19. Two of the players received the confirmed positive results during the weekend and three players received confirmed positive results last night. In addition, four other Nashville players have received inconclusive test results, and require further testing. MLS will continue to evaluate Nashville SC’s participation in the MLS is Back Tournament following the results of additional testing. The Fire will now play their first match of the tournament against Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, July 14. Beginning at 8:00 a.m. CT, the match will be televised nationally on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and transmitted locally in Spanish on TUDN 1200 AM. The Fire also announced its “Drive-In Matchday, presented by Continental Tire” has been rescheduled for the match versus New York City FC on July 19 at 7:00 p.m. CT on the Waldron Parking Deck at Soldier Field. Parking lots will open at 5:30 p.m. CT. Fans who previously registered for the July 8 event will be given the first opportunity to sign-up for the new date. Additional details will be shared via email – as well as on the Fire’s website and social channels – in the coming days.

The Fire will now play Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, July 14th for their first match of the restart.

The positive tests are obviously a concern for the league as they attempt to make a return after postponing their season back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also something to monitor with other sports leagues that are getting set to restart including MLB, NBA and NHL in the month of July.





