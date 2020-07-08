Kris Bryant is hopeful the Chicago Cubs can keep their core together

The talk throughout the 2019 season and this past offseason was the future of Kris Bryant with the Chicago Cubs. Rumors swirled daily that the Cubs were set to move Bryant at the 2019 trade deadline and then reared their heads again in the offseason.

Bryant was never traded and has two years left on his deal but still, all signs pointed to him being gone eventually.

As the Cubs report to Summer Camp at Wrigley Field, Bryant met the media to discuss a few topics regarding the team. One of them was the core the Cubs have featuring Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber. Eventually the Cubs may have to move on from more than one of those players but Bryant doesn’t want to see that happen and had a fantastic quote about that:

Kris Bryant, on keeping the core together as long as possible: "It would be really cool to just have everybody stay here and play together and see what we've got , and when we're old and fat and we're tired, we're out of here. That'd be awesome." — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 6, 2020

I think most fans would agree with Bryant too. For a while it looked like we wouldn’t get to see this team have the chance to make another title run with this core. That still might be the case due to COVID-19 but at least there’s a plan for a 60-game season and the Cubs are bringing back that core again.

As for long term, it still seems likely Bryant will be dealt in the future. He’s going to command a large contract and the Cubs have already hinted that they don’t want to pay the luxury tax. That means Bryant could be the piece to go and the Cubs could try to move him for prospects to build around down the line.





