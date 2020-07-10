First Chicago Bears Madden 21 player rating revealed

It was a few weeks ago when EA Sports announced their latest version in their Madden NFL series titled ‘Madden 21’, showing off the new features and gameplay. Now with over a month until a release, the game is starting to release their player ratings.

First up are the rookies as the quarterbacks were revealed on Thursday followed by wide receivers on Friday. And with that, we have our first Bears player rated in Madden 21.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney was the first Bears wide receiver to earn a rating in Madden 21, earning a 66 overall with a 93 speed. Below are Mooney’s stats released by EA Sports:

As you see above, Mooney’s ratings really aren’t that terrible.

The 93 speed and 92 acceleration standout right away but the 77 catch and 73 carry are solid too for a fifth-round pick in the draft. Mooney will be buried a bit on the Bears depth chart for the default roster but I’m sure Bears fans will move him a round a bit as he’s a good fit in the slot.

The complete rookie quarterback and wide receiver rankings can be found here as they will keep releasing them daily.

Madden 21 will release on August 28 on PS4, XBOX1 and PC. Those who preorder the game will get special three-day early access.





