NHL announces Qualifying Round schedule for Blackhawks-Oilers

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the NHL is still planning to go along with their plan for a restart to the 2019-20 season with a tournament.

The league officially announced on Friday that the restart tournament will take place in Edmonton and Toronto, a four-year extension to the current collective bargaining agreement have been ratified, and the schedule for the qualifying rounds. That included the Chicago Blackhawks upcoming matchup with Edmonton.

Per the league, the two teams are set to play on the following schedule:

Game 1: Saturday, Aug. 1

Game 2: Monday, Aug. 3

Game 3: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Game 4*: Friday, Aug. 7

Game 5*: Saturday, Aug. 8

The two teams will meet in the Rogers Centre in Edmonton for their series, giving the Oilers some home ice without the fans in attendance. The NHL is expected to have a few games a day at each host site including five total games for Day 1. Here’s a look at the full schedule for every team:

The Western Conference teams will report to Edmonton on in Late July as training camps will wrap up. Check back with ChiCitySports for complete coverage on the playoffs and the Blackhawks.





