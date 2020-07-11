SOX FINAL CUT PODCAST: White Sox return to the field

We are just under two weeks away from the return of baseball as MLB has released the 60-game schedule for every team.

With that, teams are currently participating in “Summer Camp, hosted at their ballpark in each city. The Chicago White Sox have returned to the field at Guaranteed Rate Stadium in prep for their first game on July 24th as they host the Minnesota Twins.

Our newest podcast on the ChiCitySports Podcast network, Sox Final Cut, broke down the latest on the team and their return to the field. Give it a listen below:

Listen to “Sox Final Cut – Episode 7 – The Comeback” on Spreaker.

Spanish version:

Listen to “Sox Final Cut (Spanish) – Episodio 7 – El Regreso” on Spreaker.

