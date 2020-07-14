Chicago Bears Madden 21 OVERALL rating released

With NFL teams scheduled to start training camp in two weeks, we are inching closer and closer to the start of the 2020 NFL season. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL is going on as scheduled with some matters in place.

As the countdown continues, we are also getting closer to the release of the newest game in the EA Sports Madden Football line. Madden 21 is set to release in late August and over the past few days, EA Sports has begun to release the player ratings for the upcoming game. Now this may not seem like a big deal but believe me, to gamers and sports fans, it is.

With ratings for quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers released by EA Sports, the guys over at Madden School have leaked some team rankings.

The New Orleans Saints come in at No. 1 on the list with an 85 OVR including an 88 on offense and 83 on defense, followed by San Francisco (84 OVR), Baltimore (84 OVR), Tampa Bay (83 OVR) and Dallas (83 OVR).

But for the Chicago Bears, they aren’t too far down the list.

Chicago ranks as the 11th-best Madden 21 team with an 81 team overall, 79 offense overall and 85 defense overall. That’s a decrease from last season’s rating of an 84 overall. But by the time the year ended, the rating dropped with updated ratings.

In addition to the team rating, Madden School also released the Top 10-rated players on each team. Here are the Bears:

Khalil Mack – 97

Eddie Jackson – 89

Allen Robinson II – 89

Akeem Hicks – 88

Kyle Fuller – 85

Eddie Goldman – 84

Roquan Smith – 83

Robert Quinn – 82

Charles Leno Jr. – 81

Cody Whitehair – 81

Chicago’s first rookie rating was released last week as wide receiver Darnell Mooney checked in with a 66 OVR and a 93 speed.

Madden 21 is set to release on August 28th but those who preorder it can get access to the game three days early on August 25th.





