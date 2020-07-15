Allen Robinson says there’s been no extension talks with Chicago Bears…yet

We are just under two weeks away from the scheduled start of training camp as the Chicago Bears are set to report to Halas Hall on July 28th. While there are some questions in terms of procedure and what to expect with training camp this year, one big storyline is the future of Allen Robinson with the future.

Robinson is entering the final year of his three-year deal he signed in the 2018 offseason and talks of a potential extension. While there were a few reports that the two sides were close earlier in the offseason, some news on Wednesday straight from Robinson refute that and might be bad news for Bears fans.

During an appearance on ESPN 1000, Robinson stated that the Bears have yet to reach out to him or his agent about an potential extension:

Allen Robinson just said on @ESPN1000 to @CarmenDeFalco & @chrisbleck that the #Bears have not yet reached out to him or his agent about a new contract or extension. If that is the case that is extremely upsetting. — Da TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) July 15, 2020

Well, that’s certainly not good news but I wouldn’t panic just yet. This could be a message from Robinson to the Bears that he’s interested in an extension but the clock is possibly ticking.

The other thing to note is that Ryan Pace does like to give out his extensions during training camp. It’s happened in each of the previous four seasons with Kyle Long, Charles Leno, Kyle Long, Eddie Goldman, and Cody Whitehair receiving extensions in training camp or the preseason.

The Bears would obviously love to keep Robinson for the long-term especially after he turned in an impressive 2019 campaign where he caught 98 passes for 1,147 yards and 7 touchdowns. It was Robinson’s best season since his 2015 campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

