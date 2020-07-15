Bears rookie DB Jaylon Johnson receives official Madden 21 rating

‘Tis the season where some of the NFL talk surrounds the new player ratings for the upcoming Madden game. Each year EA Sports releases a new version of the game and while the gameplay doesn’t change much, the ratings are always a hot topic.

So far this year we have seen some leaks for the Chicago Bears overall rating as well as the Top 10-rated players on the roster. But as for the official release of ratings, Madden is going by with a few positions a day including rookies.

Last week rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney received his rating of 66 overall as the game listed the rookie wide receivers and quarterbacks for the upcoming release. And now on Wednesday, we have two more ratings.

Rookie defensive back Jaylon Johnson is rated 73 OVR by the game with 89 speed, 89 acceleration, and 86 agility. Johnson is rated as the third-best defensive back among rookies, trailing only Jacksonville’s C.J. Henderson (76 OVR) and Detroit’s Jeff Okudah (76 OVR).

Check out his full set of ratings:

In addition to Johnson, the game also released the rating for rookie fifth-round pick Kindle Vildor. He’s rated 64 OVR with 90 speed, and 89 acceleration.

The game will continue to release ratings for all rookies and players ahead of the August 28th release. You can find those all here as they are released. For those fans who preorder the game, they will get access on August 25th to play three days early.

For more on Madden 21 and the Chicago Bears, please check back with ChiCitySports.com.





