Yoan Moncada returns to White Sox, reveals positive COVID-19 test

There’s some good news for you Chicago White Sox fans.

Infielder Yoan Moncada has returned to club after a few weeks being absent for workouts at Guaranteed Rate as part of the team’s Summer Camp. Moncada made his return on Thursday afternoon to practice with the team, a good sign for the start of next week’s season.

During his return, Moncada met with the media and revealed exactly why he was out as he tested positive for COVID-19:

Yoan Moncada confirms he tested positive for COVID-19. "Thank God I was asymptomatic for the most part." — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 16, 2020

The 25-year-old Slugger is a key part of the White Sox core and is coming off a 2019 season in which he slashed .315/.367/.548, while hitting 25 home runs and driving in 79 RBI’s.

Chicago opens up the 2020 season by hosting the Minnesota Twins on Friday, July 24th at Guaranteed Rate Field.





