Chicago White Sox tab Lucas Giolito as Opening Day starter

As the Chicago White Sox get set to play two exhibition games against their crosstown rival the Cubs, manager Rick Renteria made an announcement for the start of the 2020 season.

Renteria officially gave the Opening Day nod to starter Lucas Giolito, a move that was expected. The announcement came prior to the first exhibition game between the White Sox and Cubs on Sunday night at Wrigley Field:

This will be Giolito’s first Opening Day start of his career and the just the fourth right hander to start Opening Day since the 2000 season. Carlos Rodon got the start last season with James Shields getting the nod in 2018 and Jose Quintana in 2017.

Giolito is coming off the best season in his short MLB career, going 14-9 with a 3.41 ERA and 228 strikeouts in 176.2 innings pitched.

The White Sox are set to host the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field.






