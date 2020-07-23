Michael Jordan bet an insane amount on rock, paper, scissors

It’s no secret that Michael Jordan thrives on competition.

If you watched any of the 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” you saw a side of Jordan that came out when he was competing and it usually meant bad news for his opponents. Jordan could turn anything into motivation and never shied away from a friendly competition or one that included money.

But a story that came out in 2015 is starting to re-surface and it’s an incredible one.

Former Duke star and Chicago Bulls point guard Jay Williams appeared on “The Brilliant Idiots” podcast in 2015 to talk about his time with the franchise and run ins with Jordan. He told a specific story about players betting on games of rock, paper, scissors with Jordan getting involved.

Williams revealed that Jordan would bet A LOT of money on the game….

“I used to have dudes on our team who were messing around with MJ. And MJ was like, ‘Bet it back, bet this back. And I’m like, ‘Why are you fucking with the big bank? Why are you fucking with Brand Jordan? He can’t lose. Last year he made $150 million, how are you messing with him?’”

“Think about gambling to the next degree. Rock, paper, scissors you bet $20,000 all day long. Why wouldn’t you? You get bored.”

“And don’t get yourself down in the dice game. Don’t be in the corner and let some dude keep fading you out and all of a sudden you’re down $100,000 and he’s like, ‘Yo bet it back — rock, paper, scissors for $100,000.’”

Holy smokes.

Well, when you played as long as Jordan did and were as good as he was with tons of endorsements plus your own brand under the Nike umbrella, you have the money to do things like that. But $100K on rock, paper, scissors is absolutely crazy.

You can listen to the episode from 2015 here.





