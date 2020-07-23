Report: Chicago Bulls expected to ‘stand pat’ with Jim Boylen

Just when it appeared as if the Chicago Bulls were on the right path, making smart moves in changes with their front office, a report out of New York may make fans of the team sad again.

After making those changes by bringing in Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley to the front office, the future of Jim Boylen was in question. But it’s been weeks now and there hasn’t been a move to fire him. Now a new report suggests the Bulls will keep Jim Boylen for another year.

Marc Berman of the New York Post wrote in his story on Wednesday about former Bulls’ head coach Tom Thibodeau being the lead candidate for their job. Currently the Knicks are the only team without a head coach and Berman dropped this nugget:

The Knicks are the only team without a coach and sources indicated the Bulls are expected to stand pat with Jim Boylen.

He isn’t the only one reporting that the Bulls could stay with Boylen, either.

There has been talks growing over the past few weeks that the team would give Boylen another year. Even beat writer K.C. Johnson, a trusted reporter, wrote on Boylen and why it wouldn’t be the worst thing for the Bulls to keep him.

Welp.

There’s an old saying that goes “Where there is smoke, there is fire” and that appears to be the case in this situation as it looks more and more like Boylen will stay head coach of the franchise.





