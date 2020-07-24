Chicago Cubs, Comcast reach deal to carry Marquee Network

Happy Opening Day Chicago Cubs fans, it’s a miracle.

Not only is baseball back at the Friendly Confines of Wrigley Field but Cubs fans will now be able to watch their team play on Comcast Xfinity. The Cubs and Comcast reached a deal late last night to carry Marquee Network, the exclusive home of the team, ending months of discussions and frustrations from fans.

Marquee Network is on now on Xfinity channel 202.

Just in time for Cubs opening night.

52% of the market.@WBBMNewsradio @670TheScore — Josh Liss (@JoshLissSports) July 24, 2020

This is GREAT news for 52% of the Chicago market as for a while there it didn’t look good.

There were some very frustrating weeks leading up the scheduled Opening Day back in the Spring and then it continued here in July with the restart. But in the end, they got it done and fans will be able to watch.





