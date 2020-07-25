Chicago Bears trade tight end Adam Shaheen

The Chicago Bears tight end room got a little bit smaller on Saturday night.

According to Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network, the Chicago Bears have agreed to trade tight end Adam Shaheen to the Miami Dolphins for a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft:

The #Bears are trading TE Adam Shaheen to the #Dolphins, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2020

The move ends the former second-round pick’s tenure in the Windy City after just three seasons with the franchise.

Shaheen never panned out to be what the Bears had hoped for when they took him in the second round back in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ashland. He failed to play an entire 16-game season and caught just 26 passes for 249 yards and 4 touchdowns in his career.

At 6-foot-6 and 275-pounds, the Bears had hopes for Shaheen to be a Y tight end allowing him to be an inline blocker as well as a pass-catching receiver. But injuries really derailed his career and now the Bears managed to at least get a draft pick back for him.