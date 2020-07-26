DraftKings Illinois sports betting pre-launch offer – $100 FREE BET ON REGISTRATION

Pre-register at DraftKings today and get a $100 free bet when DraftKings launches in Illinois!

On Thursday, July 23rd DraftKings Sportsbook announced its partnership with Casino Queen, which enables them to bring their sportsbook to Illinois on a permanent basis (pending final regulatory approvals).

Illinois recently lifted its in-person sports betting requirement due to the coronavirus pandemic, and as such, DraftKings and several other online sportsbooks were allowed to apply to become an online sportsbook operator in Illinois. Prior to the partnership, DraftKings was approved to temporarily offer their Illinois sportsbook app.

DraftKing’s Partnership with Casino Queen

By partnering with Casino Queen DraftKings is able to offer an in-person sportsbook to Illinois residents and partner with a fully functioning casino complete with a standard gaming floor. Casino Queen is an East St. Louis, IL casino that offers table games, slots, poker, and more. Moving forward the casino will be rebranded as DraftKings at Casino Queen.

Terry Downey, president at DraftKings at Casino Queen, stated: “Casino Queen is thrilled to welcome DraftKings to Illinois, the St. Louis area, and our family. We believe this collaboration will enhance the Casino Queen’s iconic brand while introducing the sports betting industry leader to our state. Customers will consider only one choice for gaming and sports betting; DraftKings at Casino Queen”.

There’s no doubt that both parties will benefit from this partnership. DraftKings will be able to firm up their legal status in the state and Casino Queen will be able to add to their casino offering and attract a whole new audience and a variety of different sports bettors.

Sports Betting at DraftKings

No official timeline was provided in the official press release circulated on July 23rd, however, most expect DraftKings to be available in Illinois fairly quickly. Illinois residents can already take advantage of a new player offer at DraftKings – sign up today and get a $100 free bet (using this link).

By registering your account in advance you’ll not only get a $100 free bet credited to your account but you’ll also be well-positioned to start betting the day DraftKings is live in Illinois. Simply create your free account, verify you’re at least 21 years of age, and you’ll be ready to place your first bet as soon as the sportsbook allows you to do so.

DraftKings is one of the nation’s premier online sportsbooks. It is available via desktop and iOS and Android mobile devices. You can wager on just about every sport, including MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL games. DraftKings is not only user-friendly but they are completely trustworthy.