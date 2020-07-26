VIDEO: Luis Robert hits first career home run

The Chicago White Sox are on the verge of dropping two of three in their first three to the Minnesota Twins in this shortened season with their pitching really struggling in both losses. But one thing that appears to be a good sign is the hitting, especially in the youth on the roster.

Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada have both already hit home runs this season and on Sunday, it was Luis Robert’s turn to get into the action.

Robert hit his first career home run during the fifth inning of Sunday’s game, going yard off of Twin’s starter Kenta Maeda. Check out Robert’s first career home run below:

First of many major league bombs for Luis Robert. He is a bad man. pic.twitter.com/qTFnuxaREv — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) July 26, 2020

The White Sox will head to Cleveland for their first road series of the year as they take on the Indians for three games beginning on Monday night.





