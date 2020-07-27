NFL Insider says Bears GM Ryan Pace is on the hot seat

Following a disappointing 8-8 campaign in Matt Nagy’s second season as head coach, the 2020 season is going to be a big one for the future of the franchise.

Chicago won the NFC North with a 12-4 record in 2018 and had an early exit, losing on a missed field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. While they went 8-8 in a tough division in 2019, it was how the Bears played that has many questioning the future and job status of general manager Ryan Pace.

The Bears appear to have swung and missed on quarterback Mitch Trubisky as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, taking him over MVP Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Pace moved on from his second-round pick in that draft, Adam Shaheen, trading him to Miami.

Now, one NFL insider says that Pace is on the hot seat as we go into the 2020 season.

In Peter King’s latest Football in America column released Monday morning, the national writer touched on the Bears and Pace following the roster move over the weekend. Here’s what he had to say:

I think Chicago GM Ryan Pace trading tight end Adam Shaheen—a second-round pick in 2017 who never ascended to even decency, in part because of injury—for a conditional sixth-round pick is another black mark on the Bears’ personnel record. Let’s just say that Bear success in the 2020 season is vital for Pace’s future.

Ouch.

It’s hard to argue King’s point. Pace has had some hits on big players but he hasn’t been able to figure out the quarterback position and using a second-round pick on Shaheen turned out to be a huge mark on his resume.

Pace did bring in Nick Foles to attempt to solve the quarterback position as he will battle Trubisky for the starting spot but it’s no guarantee that he even wins the job.

