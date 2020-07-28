Chicago Bears NT Eddie Goldman opts out of 2020 NFL season

If the 2020 NFL season does go on as planned, the Chicago Bears will be without a key defensive linemen.

On Tuesday nose tackle Eddie Goldman decided to opt out of the upcoming 2020 season, becoming the first Chicago Bears player to do so. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on the move:

Sources: #Bears standout DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he plans to opt out due to health concerns related to COVID-19. Goldman has been a standout in the middle of Chicago’s D since 2015. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

Goldman has concerns with the Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation and has made his decision. He’s not the only NFL player to do so, either. Goldman is one of 18 players as of Tuesday morning to opt out, including six players from the New England Patriots.

For the Bears, their depth on the defensive line will certainly be tested. It is a deep unit but now guys like Bilal Nichols, Roy Robertson-Harris, and John Jenkins could see some increased playing time.

Check back with ChiCitySports for more on Goldman’s decision and the Bears.





