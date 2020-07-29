Cubs starting pitching has been fantastic early in 2020 season

The Chicago Cubs are off to a hot start here in this shortened 2020 MLB season, winning four of their first five games including a opening weekend series win vs. Milwaukee.

While the Cubs have been putting up some runs, it’s been their pitching that has stood out the most. Well, their starting pitching.

Through the first five games of the season, Cubs starting pitching has been on fire. They have combined to go 4-1, with a 1.80 ERA, 0.63 WHIP, 26 strikeouts and just 5 walks. The lone loss came last Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers when Yu Darvish struggled, giving up 3 earned runs on six hits in 4 innings pitched.

But aside from Darvish, the starters have been red hot:

One time through the Cubs rotation 1.80 ERA

0.63 WHIP

26:5 K:BB

3 quality starts That is very good: https://t.co/83pifCSTqB pic.twitter.com/cUYn0N56Yi — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 29, 2020

On Monday, veteran Jon Lester had a no-hitter through five innings before he was pulled and did so against a very good Cincinnati Reds lineup. A day later, Alec Mills was very sharp giving up just two runs against the Reds in the win.

So far, through the first turn of the rotation all has been good for the Cubs including a few surprises from Chatood and Mills. They know what they have in Hendricks and while Lester is getting up there, he’s a solid veteran that has proven he can be very good.

Let’s see how the rotation gets through the second turn as well as getting Yu Darvish, who had a great second half last year, back on track.





