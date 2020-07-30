‘The Simpsons’ x Vans collab is coming soon

Vans has certainly released some heat collaborations over the years and their latest one will be no different. Teaming up with America’s favorite animated family, The Simpsons, Vans is set to release their newest collab sometime in August.

This will be the second time the two have done a collab after the first one was a hit in July 2007 to celebrate the release of “The Simpsons” movie.

The company posted a teaser to their social media pages, providing a preview for the upcoming collab with a small video:

A few days later, leaks of the upcoming collaboration also leaked as fans got a sneak peek of what is to come very soon with The Simpsons x Vans:

The Simpsons x Vans “Lisa” SK8-Hi pic.twitter.com/JBz1fmP5Xt — Vans Alert (@VansAlert) July 28, 2020

The Simpsons x Vans “Moe’s” Old Skool pic.twitter.com/lmhzV5XFSF — Vans Alert (@VansAlert) July 29, 2020

The collab is set to release in August and fans can sign up on the official Vans website to be notified when the shoe is on sale. For more on sneakers, make sure to check back with ChiCitySports.com.