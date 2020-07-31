Chicago White Sox calling up prospect Nick Madrigal

The Chicago White Sox are hoping to get a boost to their infield starting with their weekend series in Kansas City against the Royals. And that help will come in the form of prospect Nick Madrigal.

Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the White Sox are calling up top prospect Nick Madrigal on Friday and he will join the team in Kansas City:

The Chicago White Sox are calling up highly regraded second baseman Nick Madrigal, sources tell ESPN. He’ll join the team in Kansas City. The White Sox chose him fourth overall in the 2018 draft. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 31, 2020

The 23-year-old Madrigal was the fourth overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft by the White Sox and has spent the start of the season in Schaumburg prepping for a potential call up. Reports surfaced on Thursday that Madrigal was ‘close’ to being called up to the big leagues as he will likely take over for Leury Garcia at second base.

Considered a Top 40 prospect, Madrigal spent some brief time at AAA last season slashing .331/.398/.424 in 134 plate appearances.

The White Sox had high hopes for this shortened 60-game season with their top prospects Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert in their lineup along with Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada. But so far, while the lineup has been solid it’s been the pitching that has struggled as they have lost both of their series so far this season, both against AL Central foes. We should see Madrigal added to that lineup at some point this weekend as he gets set to make his major league debut for the South Siders.

