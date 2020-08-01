Dominik Kubliak shines as Chicago Blackhawks take Game 1

Things were bleak for a few minutes to start Saturday’s Game 1 in the qualifying round for the Chicago Blackhawks as Edmonton went up 1-0 early on a power play goal. But what happened next would shock many as the NHL began their restart.

The Blackhawks went on to score four-straight goals in the first period to take control of the game and grab a 4-1 lead. They were powered by rookie Dominik Kubliak who tallied five points on two goals and three assists to lead the Blackhawks.

After Chicago jumped out to that 4-1 lead, they held on by outscoring Edmonton 2-1 in the second period and then fought off a late surge in the third period.

But the story of the game was certainly the play of the rookie Kubliak who is a Calder Trophy finalist.

ANOTHER ONE! Dominik Kubalik redirects Duncan Keith's blast in and it's 6-2! #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/DB9Xy4uJqF — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 1, 2020

The 24-year-old forward was really damn good in Saturday’s game, setting a new Blackhawks’ franchise rookie record for most points in a playoff game breaking Steve Larmer’s record. Larmer tallied four points in Game 2 of the 1983 Division Finals with Kubliak topping that by 1.

With a 1-0 series lead in this best-of-five, the Blackhawks have to feel good about themselves going into Monday’s Game 2. It will be tough for Kubliak to repeat what he did but if the rookie stays hot, it just adds to Chicago’s firepower.





