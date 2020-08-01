Sox Final Cut Podcast Episode 10 – Pump the Bakes, Nick Madrigal call-up

On this week’s episode of the Sox Final Cut podcast we will be recapping the tough series against the Twins and giving our initial observations of the 2020 season. We also touch on the sad Kopech news as well as Manager Rick Renteria’s coronavirus scare.



Staying on the topic of Covid, we talk about the potential long term affects the Marlins clubhouse breakout could have on the league. Finally, we’ll let you guys pick a side as always on this week’s Toss Up segment.



