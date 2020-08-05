Chicago Bears valued at $3.45 billion according to Forbes

As we continue to count down the days until the 2020 NFL season is scheduled to start, teams are beginning their training camp practices in what ha been a very unusual offseason.

The Chicago Bears are set to open up their 101st season beginning on September 13th in Detroit. The franchise has a storied history, leading the NFL in Hall of Fame inductees, having won 8 league championships and 1 Super Bowl. There’s no doubting the history of the franchise and now in 2021, they are considered one of the most valuable in all of Sports.

Forbes released their list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world and you didn’t have to scroll down much to find the Bears on there. The Bears as a franchise are valued at $3.45 billion which is 13th among all professional sports franchises in the world and sixth-best in the NFL.

The franchise has come a long way since 1920 when George Halas purchased the team, then the Decatur Staleys, for just $100 back then. Since then, the Bears are just one of two remaining franchises from the NFL’s founding in 1920 joining the Arizona Cardinals which got their start in Chicago.

Topping the list were the Dallas Cowboys who were valued at $5.5 billion. Behind them were: New York Yankees ($5 billion), New York Knicks ($4.6 billion), Los Angeles Lakers ($4.4 billion), and Golden State Warriors ($4.3 billion).

While the Bears are still a very valuable franchise, it will be interesting to see how the COVID-19 pandemic impacts them revenue-wise this season. The NFL doesn’t expect to have any fans in the stands which will impact ticket prices, parking, concessions and merchandise for gamedays.