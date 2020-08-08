DraftKings Launches at Casino Queens as the Second Online Sportsbook in Illinois

DraftKings is now live at Casino Queens, offering online sports betting in Illinois. Second only to BetRivers, DraftKings was eager to get into the home state of the Windy City and has done so with a huge welcome for its players. Because of the timing of things and the COVID-19 pandemic, things have been back and forth as far as registration, opening new sportsbooks online, and other new changes in light of recent legislation allowing online sports betting in the state.

The Bonus

Right now, DraftKings Illinois is running two special bonuses for new members that sign up in Illinois through Casino Queens.

$500 Deposit Bonus: Players who make their first deposit can receive 20% of that in bonus funds, up to $500. For example, if you deposit $500, you’ll get $100 in bonus credits. To receive the full $500 bonus, you’d have to deposit $2,500.

Risk-Free Bet: New players are also entitled to a risk-free bet on their first wager, which will be matched up to $500. The free bet funds must be used within 30 days and are non-refundable.

As always, and as is the case with most casinos, all bonuses are given in bet credits and are subject to playthrough and withdrawal restrictions. You can learn more at the DraftKings Sportsbook page.

Registration Guidelines

Players in Illinois are required to register in person before they can play online at a sportsbook in the state. Temporarily, it was permitted for players to register online and play at BetRivers because they wanted to keep people from congregating in large crowds—after all, sports betting had just been legalized and everyone is in a rush to get started. Now, however, all players must head to the Casino Queens in East St. Louis and register before they can place bets at the online sportsbook.

Given the current state of the country with the COVID-19 pandemic, these guidelines may change again and again, so players are encouraged to keep up with the latest news and information from the Illinois Gaming Control Board.

About Casino Queens

Rebranding as DraftKings at Casino Queens, this casino is notorious for its riverfront views and stunning hotel, which offers impressive views of the St. Louis skyline and the Arch.