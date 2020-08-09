NHL Stanley Cup Playoff: Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights series schedule

The Chicago Blackhawks pulled off the upset last week beating the fifth-seeded Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in the best-of-five series to become the second 12 seed to advance and earn a spot in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoff. But now the test gets a little tougher.

Up next for the Blackhawks is the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Golden Knights who won their round robin to earn the top seed with 16 teams left.

On Sunday night, the NHL officially announced the series schedule as the the two teams will start this week with the puck dropping late Tuesday night in Edmonton. Check out the full schedule below:

ALL TIMES IN CENTRAL DAYLIGHT TIME

Game 1: Blackhawks at Golden Knights Tues., Aug. 11 9:30 p.m.

Game 2: Blackhawks at Golden Knights Thurs., Aug. 13 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Golden Knights at Blackhawks Sat., Aug. 15 7 p.m.

Game 4: Golden Knights at Blackhawks Sun., Aug. 16 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Blackhawks at Golden Knights* Tues., Aug. 18 TBD

Game 6: Golden Knights at Blackhawks* Thurs., Aug. 20 TBD

Game 7: Blackhawks at Golden Knights* TBD Sat., Aug. 22 TBD

Chicago will face a familiar foe in goaltender Robin Lehner who they traded away mid-season to Las Vegas for a second-round pick. They have the chance to take down Lehner and the Golden Knights to continue their already impressive run in this Stanley Cup Playoff.

The two teams met three times this season splitting all three at 1-1-1 including a Golden Knights shootout victory in Chicago.

