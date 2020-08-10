The biggest storyline for the Chicago Bears in training camp is the quarterback competition.

For the first time in over 10 years the Bears are having a true competition at the position but it comes at an unusual time as the COVID-19 pandemic is still sweeping the nation. This competition has yet to see any on-field drills as OTA’s and mini-camps were canceled earlier this year and then the NFL announced there would be no preseason games.

Still, the competition will go on and the team is expected to do on-field drills within the next week. As the Bears continue to make their way through training camp, we have had little updates on the actual competition.

The latest comes from a player on the defensive side of the ball as safety Eddie Jackson will get a first-hand look at the competition with an interesting view. While appearing on Good Morning Football, Jackson revealed something about the competition that should make fans happy….

Jackson said this about Mitch Trubisky during his appearance:

“He’s more focused. He knows what’s ahead for him. I’m excited to see what’s at stake for these guys when we head out to the field this week.”

You can see the full interview below:

.@BoJack39 joined #GMFB to talk about training camp, the @ChicagoBears defense, the QB competition between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles and more! Plus, will we see him on offense this year?🤔 pic.twitter.com/7UXA8h637B — GMFB (@gmfb) August 10, 2020

Now, this doesn’t mean Trubisky is in the lead right now but it is on page with what we have heard about the quarterback over the past few weeks. Trubisky does seem to be focused and more confident as he goes up against Nick Foles.

Maybe this is what the former No. 2 overall pick needed to get on track. Time will tell..