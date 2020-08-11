Dallas Keuchel doesn’t hold back on White Sox recent play

After another Chicago White Sox loss on Monday night, starting Dallas Keuchel had some strong words for his teammates.

Keuchel was asked about his team’s performance in Monday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, a game that he took the loss in and he didn’t hold back:

Keuchel: "It just seemed like we were taking the night off. We can’t afford that with the young core we have here. We have to show up every day and even if there are no fans, we have to make sure we are ready to go." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 11, 2020

More pointed commentary from Dallas Keuchel: "And if we are not ready to go, we have to fake it until we make it. It seemed like today was one of the first games I’ve seen very subpar play from everybody." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 11, 2020

Keuchel: "We just came out flat. I feel like we stayed flat the whole game. … When you have enough talent to potentially win every game, it’s very frustrating when you have games like this and it seemed like we were out of it from the get go." — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 11, 2020

Pretty honest and direct stuff right there. Aside from being a great pitcher, this is exactly what Keuchel was brought in for. A guy who has won a Cy Young and a World Series can say things like this and it can light a spark under the asses of some of these young guys. He knows what it takes to be great and in this shortened season, there isn’t time to play around.

Based on some comments from the players, it sounds like this wasn’t anything he said publicly, before first addressing it with the team.

McCann said Keuchel said what he said to everyone in the clubhouse first. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 11, 2020

The White Sox have been plagued by injuries all season and that has obviously affected this lineup. The trend continued last night with Leury Garcia who suffered a sprained thumb, who is now headed to the IL. Tim Anderson, however rejoins the lineup against Detroit Tuesday night. With the loss of Leury, Tim Anderson’s offense will be needed more than ever while the White Sox have seemed to fallen into a hitting slump. They’re hitting just .205 in their last 6 games, 5 of which they’ve lost… You can see where some of Keuchel’s frustration is coming from.

Between Keuchel’s spark and Tim Anderson’s swag returning to the lineup, it just may be the injection this lineup needs.