Goose Island reveals Bourbon County Stout lineup for 2020

While we have been mostly stuck inside and social distancing (hopefully) for the past few months, we are going to start approaching the Holiday season with the COVID-19 pandemic still hitting the country. But for those beer lovers who can’t wait to get their hands on the latest Goose Island releases, the show must go on for the Bourbon County Stout line.

On Tuesday, Goose Island officially released their plans for the 2020 line including the original and all six variants. The company plans to still release them on Friday, November 27 but there has been plans set for people lining up.

Check out the six variants of BCS below:

Bourbon County Kentucky Fog Stout, inspired by the London Fog tea latte drink with Earl Grey tea and black tea from Kilogram Tea and clover honey from the Honey House;

Bourbon County Special No. 4 Stout, which boasts an oatmeal stout base, Intelligentsia Coffee, and bourbon barrel-aged maple syrup from Bissell Maple Farm in Jefferson, Ohio;

Bourbon County Caramella Ale, a wheat wine aged in Larceny Wheated Bourbon barrels and flavors of apple, cinnamon and caramel;

Proprietor’s Bourbon County Stout, a stout inspired by spumoni, a frozen Italian dessert with cherries, pistachios, chocolate and vanilla flavors;

Birthday Bourbon County Stout, a stout aged in barrels that once held Old Forester Birthday Bourbon;

And Anniversary Bourbon County Stout, a stout that aged for two years in Weller 12-year bourbon barrels to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Goose Island releasing Bourbon County Stout on the day after Thanksgiving.

In addition to the six variants, Goose Island will release the original Bourbon County Stout, an imperial stout aged in bourbon barrels from various distilleries. The distribution number is still unknown but typically ranges from 13,000 and 17,000 bourbon barrels per BrewBound. Last year it appears as if that was a little higher than 17,000 as bottles sat on shelves for a long time.

Still, the release is a popular one each year that draws thousands of beer fans to their local stores on the hunt.

“I love that people are still this excited about beer and beer releases — you see it even now on a weekly basis with breweries, whether it’s an IPA or what have you,” Goose Island president Todd Ahsmann said. “For me to just know that we’ve helped contribute to the culture of beer through Bourbon County Stout and that it’s still going and the category is just evolving and that we can bring spirits drinkers in is just so exciting to me.”

For more on this year’s Bourbon County Stout release check back with ChiCitySports.com.