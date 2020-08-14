Will this be the Cubs’ “Last Dance”? Anthony Rizzo’s comments sound like it..

The city of Chicago and rest of the country were awed by ESPN’s 10-part documentary “The Last Dance” which detailed the final season for the Chicago Bulls and their 1998 NBA Championship run. But while the city of Chicago got enjoy a look at that run again, one other franchise might be on the verge of their own “Last Dance”.

At 13-3, the Chicago Cubs have the best record in all of baseball right now as this shortened 60-game season continues on. The Cubs have been riding their starting pitching which has been absolutely dominant so far this season. Chicago’s lineup hasn’t been bad either with their core of Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Willson Contreras.

The Cubs are red-hot right now and fans might be having flashbacks of 2016. But before Thursday’s win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Rizzo was brutally honest when asked about the Cubs core and it sounds like this potentially might be the last run they get.

Here is what Rizzo said in response:

“I’m not going to shy away from this,” Rizzo said. “This could be our last year together. I think we all know that. Especially with the state of the game and who knows what’s going to happen. This could be our last run with all our core guys. This could be my last year, who knows. So, I’m enjoying every second of it. When times get tough — I’ve obviously through tough times before — you start appreciating all the little things again that you may take for granted. I’m a victim of it. I’m sure you’re a victim of it. But it’s the joy of the game that we’re playing for right now. I think it’s really showing. We’re just playing, really, high school summer baseball right now. That’s how we feel we’re playing, just going out and playing baseball and not worrying if someone’s hitting .500 or someone’s hitting under .200. It’s just, let’s win, let’s pick each other up and figure it out.”

That sure as heck sounds like someone that knows this is likely it.

Throughout last season and the offseason rumors swirled that the Cubs were going to trade Kris Bryant with just a few years left on his contract. It didn’t happen and Bryant is still on the team but the end could still be near for him in Chicago.

The Cubs haven’t gotten far with contract extensions for any players including Baez, Rizzo and Bryant over the past few months. Things could change but there is a growing feeling that this possibly could be it.

And if it is, 2020 could be one hell of a season.