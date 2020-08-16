Chicago Bulls odds in 2020 NBA Draft Lottery revealed

The Chicago Bulls are entering a new era of basketball in the Windy City following the departures of Jim Boylen, John Paxson and Gar Forman. The franchise hired Arturas Karnisovas as vice president of basketball operations and Marc Eversley as the new General Manager.

The next few months will be very important for the outlook of the franchise as they will hire a new coach and look to add talent via the NBA Draft. But before the 2020 NBA Draft takes place in October, the league will hold its lottery in a few days.

On August 20th, the league will descend on the city of Chicago for the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery as we will find out the official order for the first half of the draft. Going into this, the Bulls have picked seventh three-straight years including 2017 when the Minnesota Timberwolves selected Lauri Markkanen for them as part of the Jimmy Butler trade. But this year, the franchise hopes they can get into that Top 3 and land a potential star.

The Bulls currently have a 7.5% chance to land the No. 1 pick going into the lottery, ranking seventh among all teams. The Golden State Warriors (14%) Cleveland Cavaliers (14%), Minnesota Timberwolves (14%), Atlanta Hawks (12.5%), Detroit Pistons (10.5%), and New York Knicks (9.0%) are all ahead of them.

Here are the Bulls full odds:

No. 1 overall — 7.5%

No. 2 overall — 7.8%

No. 3 overall — 8.1%

No. 4-6 overall — 8.5%

No. 7 overall —19.7%

No. 8 overall — 34.1%

It would be a disaster if the Bulls pick behind No. 8, but it’s still possible. The goal is to somehow get into that Top 3 and land a premier player. This is the NBA Draft Lottery and stranger things have and likely will happen again this year but let’s hope the Bulls are on the right side of that this time.