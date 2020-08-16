Chicago White Sox hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs

The offense for the Chicago White Sox really struggled in Saturday’s double-header against the St. Louis Cardinals as they dropped both games at Guaranteed Rate Field. But on Sunday, the bats came alive in a big way.

During the fifth inning of Sunday’s game, the White Sox went hit four-straight home runs going back-to-back-to-back-to-back off of St. Louis reliever Roel Ramirez. Yoan Moncada got things started with a a three-run shot and was followed by Yasmani Grandal, Jose Abreu and Eloy Jimenez:

Boy, that escalated quickly. pic.twitter.com/8Z7tUerwbc — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 16, 2020

It was just the second time time in franchise history they hit four-straight home runs with the only other time being August 2008 when Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez and Juan Uribe did it.