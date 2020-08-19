Time for The Show: Who is White Sox pitcher Dane Dunning?

After the Chicago White Sox win on Tuesday night over the Detroit Tigers, the team announced that prospect Dane Dunning will get the call up and will start on Wednesday for the South Siders.

Dunning will provide some much-needed help in the rotation as the Sox deal with injuries and navigating double-headers, as the baseball has had to add more with COVID-19 impacting the game.

He was drafted in the 1st round by the Washington Nationals in 2016 out of the University of Florida and spent one year in their minor league system before being traded. Sox fans should remember the trade he was involved in back in 2016… he was part of the Adam Eaton trade where the Sox were able to acquire Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, and Dane Dunning to jump-start the rebuild.

After joining the White Sox, Dunning pitched well leading up to the 2018 seasonin which he made 15 starts between Class A Winston-Salem and Double-A Birmingham leading to a 2.71 ERA with 100 strikeouts in 86.1 innings.

Unfortunately, he suffered a forearm injury that cut his season short which ultimately led to Tommy John surgery. 2019 was a wash for Dunning. For those keeping track, yes the Sox had Rodón, Kopech, and Dunning all deal with Tommy John surgery last year. If not for the injury, there’s a good chance Dunning would have made his major league debut last year with all the starting pitching issues that plagued the Sox and the starters they were throwing out there. Remember Odrisamer Despaigne? Yeah, Dunning would have seen the majors.

The MLB’s 2020 prospect ranking for the White Sox has Dunning at #8, but 3 of those guys ahead of him are already in the majors (Robert, Kopech, and Madrigal). So of the players left in the minors, he’s in the Top 5 for the Sox.

While the game is a major league debut for Dane Dunning, the Tigers are also giving their top pitching prospect Casey Mize his first start. This could be a preview of a division pitching match-up for years to come. Depending on the recovery of Rodón and López, and the unpredictable double headers that pop up for one reason or another, Dunning may get a few more opportunities to prove himself in the big leagues.