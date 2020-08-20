Chicago Bulls to pick No. 4 in 2020 NBA Draft

While the 2020 NBA Playoffs are going on in the NBA bubble in Orlando, the league is proceeding with their offseason events as best as they can. On Thursday, the league held its annual draft lottery to determine the first 14 picks in October’s 2020 NBA Draft.

Chicago entered this draft sitting at No. 7 with a 7.5 percent chance of getting the first pick. They then moved into the Top 4 after the New York Knicks were slotted at No. 8.

For the Chicago Bulls, the team will pick fourth overall in the upcoming draft.

We have the FOURTH pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/E1qVzAz98S — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) August 21, 2020

With a new regime in place this is a very important draft for the franchise. They hired Arturas Karnasovas as president of basketball operations and hired Marc Eversley as general manager over the offseason. They then fired Jim Boylen and are in the middle of a coaching search as this offseason continues.

Chicago can really improve at any position on their roster giving them a lot of flexibility in this draft. Plus, Karnasovas won’t shy away from being aggressive, potentially making a move if needed.

It should be a very interesting next few weeks leading into October’s draft. Make sure to check back with ChiCitySports.com for complete coverage and scouting reports as we count down the days to the draft.