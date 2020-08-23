Nike to honor Kobe Bryant with “Mamba Week”

It’s been six months since the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant rocked the nation. The Black Mamba left a lasting impact on the game of basketball not only in the United States but around the world.

Starting on Sunday, Nike will honor Bryant with “Mamba Week”, filled with events, shoe releases, panels and much, more more. The Hub for everything Mamba Week is officially launched with the full schedule. Sunday would have been Bryant’s 42nd birthday.

Here is a peek at what’s to come throughout the week:

Sunday 8/23 @ 12pm PDT: YouTube Live Conversation with Sabrina Ionescu x Lisa Leslie on Mamba Mentality and Kobe’s impact on growing youth sport, specifically the women’s game. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=Q3qsV0EvQWs&feature= youtu.be

· Sunday 8/23 – Saturday 8/29:

o NRC + NTC Mamba Mentality Challenges – Run 8.24 miles and unlock an exclusive Mamba Mentality badge and in NTC, join in on a benchmark test throughout the week.

o Mamba Forever – Channel your inner Mamba and share your commitment with the world to better today than you were yesterday on www.mamba-forever.com

o SNKRS Closet Takeovers – Take a peek at the Kobe collections of PJ Tucker, DeMar DeRozen, Jewell Lloyd, and more.

· Saturday 8/29 @ 12pm PDT: Game Growers Mambacitas Virtual Academy

o Launched last Fall, Game Growers is a new platform for eighth grade girls, in partnership with the WNBA and NBA, to create and share their ideas on how to encourage more girls to play sports. The Mambacitas Virtual Academy is an opportunity for girls age 8 – 17 to hear directly from WNBA athletes on how sport has made a positive impact on their life. Open to consumers, sign up here: https://www.nike.com/ events-registration/event?id= 137778

You can follow along with all of the action on social media as well including using the hashtag #MambaForever to join in on the fun.